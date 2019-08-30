Kannapolis Baseball to Reveal New Name

(KANNAPOLIS, NC) - Coinciding with the last ballgame ever at Intimidators Stadium presented by Atrium Health, the team took the next significant step in the future of professional baseball in Kannapolis. In front of a sellout crowd of 5,025 fans, the Intimidators announced on Thursday that they will host THE BIG REVEAL on Wednesday evening, October 23rd. The new team name, logo and mascot will be shared with fans at an event at the historic Gem Theatre in the heart of downtown Kannapolis, where the new Sports and Entertainment Venue (SEV) will be located.

This free event will start at 5 p.m. with a street festival on 1st Street in front of the Gem Theatre and wrap around the corner along the new West Avenue Streetscape. The outdoor celebration will include inflatable games for kids, circus performers, a DJ and live music. A viewing deck overlooking the SEV will offer an exclusive sneak peek into the new ballpark - and maybe a chance to shake the new mascot's hand. Food and beverage vendors will sell snacks, dinner and drinks.

Doors to the Gem Theatre will open at 6 p.m. and the main event will start at 7 p.m. THE BIG REVEAL will be for ticketed guests due to limited seating capacity inside but will also be simulcast from the street fair outside. Fans who want to experience THE BIG REVEAL from inside the Gem Theater should pre-register for complimentary tickets at KannapolisBallpark.com. At the beginning of October, the team will share more information with everyone who submitted a ticket request online.

Following the program, fans will have the first opportunity to shop for new team merchandise and enjoy a spectacular fireworks display over the downtown Kannapolis skyline.

