Game Notes (August 30)

The Power begins their final series of the 2019 season against the Greensboro Grasshoppers this evening, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. from Appalachian Power Park. RHP Matt Martin (1-0, 0.00 ERA) toes the slab for West Virginia, while RHP Noe Toribio (2-2, 4.35 ERA) gets the ball for Greensboro.

POWER BLANKED IN FINALE BY LEGENDS : Josias De Los Santos was tagged for a career-high eight runs on 10 hits and gave up three homers as the Lexington Legends handed the Power a 9-0 loss in the series finale Thursday evening at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The Legends got on the board first in the second inning when Nick Hutchins smacked a solo home run to make it 1-0. In the third, Chris Hudgins doubled Lexington's lead with an RBI single, and then the Legends went right back to the long ball in the fourth. Eric Cole crushed a grand slam to make it 6-0, and Nathan Eaton followed with a homer of his own two batters later that extended the deficit to 8-0. Brhet Beweley capped the offense for Lexington with a run-scoring knock in the seventh against Robert Winslow. West Virginia's offense managed just six hits against the Legends' trio of hurlers, with Zach Haake earning the win after spinning five scoreless frames. Ryan Ramiz and Onil Pena were the lone Power sluggers to tally multi-hit nights, while the team did not record an extra-base hit.

GOOD GRIEF, THAT'S STRONG RELIEF : West Virginia's bullpen has been impressive throughout the last nine games, spanning the three-game sets with Charleston, Lakewood and Lexington. The Power relief corps has surrendered just four earned runs in their last 30.1 innings of work (1.19 ERA) on 16 hits over that stretch.

MASTERFUL MCGUIGAN : Brendan McGuigan turned in the best outing of his short Minor League career Thursday, twirling 2.1 innings of hitless relief while punching out a career-best five batters. The University of Richmond product has not allowed an earned run since his professional debut August 14 at Delmarva, whittling his ERA down to 1.93 over his last 7.2 frames on the hill.

CAPPING A TREMENDOUS YEAR : Bryan Pall's shutdown inning in the sixth inning of game two Wednesday extended his scoreless streak to 12 innings, as the right-hander has not allowed a run in his last 10 appearances. In that span, he has ceded just six hits and struck out 12 batters. The Midseason South Atlantic League All-Star is one of two pitchers in the league to have not allowed an earned run and tossed 12 innings since July 1, joining West Virginia's Friday starter Matt Martin. However, Pall's streak will stall at 12.0, as the righty was placed on the injured list August 29 and will not be eligible to return until the season ends. The former Michigan Wolverine put together a remarkable inaugural season, going 1-0 with a 2.04 ERA in 29 appearances, and converted all six of his save opportunities.

MAGIC MARTIN : Martin was brilliant yet again in his second Low-A start for West Virginia August 23 against Lakewood, stretching his scoreless innings streak to 12 with the Power. He turned in a pair 1-2-3 innings, giving him five total across his two outings, and needed just 79 pitches to get through his six innings of work, five less than last time, to record his second pro quality start. Across his time between Everett and the Power, the Florida Southern College product has fanned 42 batters compared to just 16 walks over 52 innings of work.

THE END OF THE ROAD : West Virginia will conclude its 2019 season with a four-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Appalachian Power Park from August 30 to September 2. The Power has already secured a winning record at home (currently 36-30 with four games to play). West Virginia has notched a winning record at home in four of the last five seasons (2017, 34-36). Conversely, the Power ended their road swing with a 31-38 mark, the first losing record on the road since 2016 (31-39).

BOBBY HONEYSTAR : On Tuesday, Bobby Honeyman was tabbed as a South Atlantic League Annual All-Star at third base, the lone Power player to take home the league's year-end honor. Honeyman snagged his second Year-End All-Star selection, as he was named to the Northwest League's Postseason All-Star squad in 2018. Honeyman is the third Power player ever to be named an Annual All-Star at 3B, joining Mat Gamel (2006) and Taylor Green (2007).

POWER POINTS: Charlie McConnell has not committed an error in 79 straight games (dating back to 5/15 at CSC)... Ramiz collected his 30th multi-hit game of the season Thursday, snapping an 0-for-10 stretch and tying Honeyman for the most multi-hit affairs on the team... West Virginia's offense was abysmal across their three-game series in Lexington, averaging .154 (12-for-78)... The Legends handed the Power their sixth sweep of the season. Lexington outscored West Virginia by 16 runs in the brooming, tied for the second-largest margin of defeat that the Power has endured during a sweep this year (Delmarva, 17, July 9-11)... De Los Santos did not make it through the fifth inning for the first time since June 28... West Virginia was 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position Thursday, stranding seven men on the basepaths.

