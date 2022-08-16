K-Wings Re-Sign Western Michigan's Trevor Gorsuch & Matheson Iacopelli

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday the signing of goaltender Trevor Gorsuch and forward Matheson Iacopelli.

Both were standout players at Western Michigan University (Gorsuch / 2015-19), Iacopelli / 2015-17), and each return to the K-Wings with productive 2021-22 campaigns in the rearview.

"Both of these signings are vital," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "We're excited to add two character people with long ties to the wonderful community of Kalamazoo."

Gorsuch, 28, was the ECHL's hottest goaltender over the last two months of the 2021-22 season, totaling 13 wins, a 2.61 GAA and a .923 SV%. Overall, Gorsuch finished the season with a 23-24 record, a 3.35 GAA and a .900 SV% in 50 games played.

"Trevor reintroduced himself to the Kalamazoo community after a couple years removed from WMU," Martin said. "We're excited to see Trevor improve from his breakout play last season."

The 6-foot 2-inch, 212 pound, netminder finished the 2021-22 season No. 1 in the ECHL in saves (1420), No. 2 in minutes played (2815) and T-No.2 in total wins (23).

Gorsuch now enters his second professional season. The St. Charles, MO native has played for 8 separate professional franchises since leaving Western Michigan, suiting up for Chicago (AHL), Fayetteville (SPHL), Fort Wayne (ECHL), Jacksonville (ECHL), Macon (SPHL), Reading (ECHL), Toledo (ECHL), and Utah (ECHL).

While at Western Michigan, Gorsuch appeared in 52 games for the Broncos, going 25-16-3, including a career-best 19-11-1 record in 32 games as a senior in 2018-19.

"I'm beyond excited to be coming back to Kalamazoo, especially after last season," Gorsuch said. "I feel like we definitely have some unfinished business, and we're ready to show the rest of the league what we can do."

Iacopelli, 28, is set to return for his third full season with the K-Wings in 2022-23. The former 2014 3rd Round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks also caught fire at the end of last season, scoring 15 goals and 8 assists in the K-Wings final 22 games, along with five game-winners.

"Also a former Bronco, Matti can bring the fans to their feet at any moment with his elite skill and fantastic shot," Martin said.

Overall, the Brownstown, MI native played a career high 61 games for the K-Wings in 2021-22, scoring 21 goals with 15 assists and 33 PIM. Since turning pro in 2017-18, Iacopelli has played for Indy (ECHL), Manchester (ECHL) and Rockford (AHL).

The 6-foot 3-inch, 207 pound, Iacopelli played two seasons of collegiate hockey at Western Michigan University, tallying 21 goals and 22 assists for 43 points in 67 games.

"I'm very excited to continue my career in Kalamazoo," Iacopelli said. "I cannot wait to be playing in front of the fans at Wings Event Center."

Kalamazoo will continue to fill out the roster leading up to training camp, which is scheduled to start October 7. The K-Wings open the 2022-23 season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center.

