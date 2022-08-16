Admirals Add Forward Foss for Upcoming Season

Forward Ryan Foss with Neuilly-sur-Marne

Norfolk, Va - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Tuesday that forward Ryan Foss has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Foss, 26, joins the Admirals after spending the 2021-22 season in the France2 league with Neuilly-sur-Marne. In 25 games with the club, Foss was second on the team in points (36) and led the team in assists (26).

Before heading overseas, the Oakville, ONT native played four years at Acadia University in USports. His career with Axemen consisted of 81 games played with 15 goals and 27 assists.

In 2016-17, the 6-foot-3, 185-pound forward shined with the Oakville Blades in the Ontario Junior A Hockey League (OJHL). Foss led the team with 68 points in 52 games played. His junior career began with the Windsor Spitfires in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He started his career with 32 points in 58 games during the 2013-14 season with the Spitfires.

