Stingrays Announce Part One of 2022-23 Promotional Schedule

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced promotions for select games through January 14, which includes many fun, exciting themes, and giveaways for fans in attendance.

In addition to all the team's special themes, Friday nights will see the return of Frothy Fridays presented by Frothy Beard Brewing Company. Fans can enjoy $5 Frothy Beard beers through the end of the first intermission.

All Sunday home games will begin at the family-friendly time of 3:05 p.m. presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks.

Opening Night: Saturday, Oct. 22 - 6:05 p.m. vs. NOR

The Stingrays' 30th anniversary celebration kicks off Opening Night at the Coliseum. Make sure to beat the rush and come out early for the Bud Light Pregame Tailgate Party from 4-6 p.m. The first 2,500 fans at the game will receive a 2022-23 magnet schedule presented by MUSC Health. Bring out new and unused toys to donate to Charleston Southern University's Operation Christmas Drive.

Get Out and Vote! + Jersey Auction: Saturday, Nov. 5 - 6:05 p.m. vs. ATL

With election day right around the corner, Charleston Votes is urging us to Get Out and Vote! The Stingrays will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game through the Dash Auction app to benefit the Charleston County Public Library.

Pucks & Paws: Sunday, Nov. 6 - 3:05 p.m. vs. ORL

A fan favorite, the first Pucks & Paws game of the season presented by Pet Supplies Plus and the Law Office of Peter David Brown lets you bring your furry little friend to the game. We'll also conduct our annual lap dog race during the first intermission. Plus, a dog food drive put on by Pet Supplies Plus.

Kids Takeover: Saturday, Nov. 19 - 6:05 p.m. vs. ORL

The Rays are handing the keys over to the youngest fans for the day with family-fun activities throughout the game including interviewing players, broadcasting, on-ice activities, and more presented by Rudd Plumbing, Heating & Air.

Undie Sunday: Sunday, Nov. 20 - 3:05 p.m. vs. ORL

Undie Sunday presented by Gildan! Fans are encouraged to bring new packaged underwear or socks to the game and throw them on the ice after the Rays score their first goal. All new undergarments tossed on the ice will be donated to a local Charleston non-profit organization.

Teddy Bear Toss & Sing for Santa: Saturday, Dec. 3 - 6:05 p.m. vs. SAV

Toss those teddies! The Stingrays' annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Crews Chevrolet, encourages fans to throw new teddy bears and other stuffed animals on the ice after the Stingrays score their first goal. The stuffed animals will be collected and donated to various non-profits in the Lowcountry. The Stingrays' first-ever Sing for Santa promotion will showcase the singing talents of local schools in the tri-county area. The first 1,500 fans at the game will also receive a cowbell giveaway.

Veteran Appreciation Night: Friday, Dec. 9 - 7:05 p.m. vs. GRN

The first matchup at the Coliseum against the in-state rivals falls on a night the Stingrays honor veterans of war with Veteran Appreciation Night. The Rays will be auctioning off specialty jerseys through the Dash Auction App benefitting Palmetto Military Support Group.

Nickelodeon Garfield Night + Jersey Auction: Saturday, Dec. 17 - 6:05 p.m. vs. SAV

You may hate Mondays, but we all love Saturdays! The Stingrays will wear specialty Garfield jerseys for Nickelodeon Garfield Night presented by SERVPRO of Greater North Charleston. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game through the Dash Auction App.

Holiday Market Festival: Sunday, Dec. 18 - 3:05 p.m. vs. GRN

For all those last-minute holiday shoppers, don't miss out on the Holiday Market where local vendors will set up shop around the concourse presented by Harris Teeter. The Stingrays will also be hosting a food drive where fans can bring in canned foods benefitting the Lowcountry Food Bank.

New Year's Eve Celebration: Saturday, Dec. 31 - 6:05 p.m. vs. GRN

Ring in the new year at a Stingrays game against the in-state rivals and celebrate like it's 2023!

Military Appreciation Night + Jersey Auction: Saturday, Jan. 14 - 6:05 p.m. vs. FLA

The Stingrays will honor this nation's finest all game long and don specialty jerseys for their annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Campers Inn RV and Atlantic Bedding. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off during the game through the Dash Auction App benefitting Palmetto Military Support Group.

Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times, are subject to change. Stay tuned for the release of the remainder of Stingrays promotions later this month.

