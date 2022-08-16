Mavericks Sign Goaltender Shane Starrett

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed goaltender Shane Starrett.

Starrett, a 28-year-old goaltender from Bellingham, Massachusetts will be joining the Mavericks for the 2022-23 season. Starrett stands six-foot-five-inches tall, weighing in at 194 pounds. Starrett has experience between the pipes at both the ECHL and AHL level. During the 2018-19 season for the Bakersfield Condors, Starrett recorded a 27-7-7 record with a 2.33 goals against average and a .918 save percentage in 42 games played. In eight playoff games that same season, he posted a 2.89 goals against average and a .889 save percentage with a 3-3-0 record. In his most recent ECHL experience with the Wheeling Nailers in 2020-21, he recorded a 7-11-4 record with a 3.46 goals against average and a .892 save percentage in 23 games. Most recently, Starrett played for the Glasgow Clan in the EIHL, posting a 3.20 goals against average in 53 games. Starrett now joins Dillon Kelley on the Mavericks roster for a chance to compete for the starting role in net.

"Shane is a tremendous talent," said Mavericks Head Coach and General Manager, Tad O'Had. "He has excelled at the AHL level and has success in the ECHL and Europe as well. He is a very talented goaltender with a great deal of experience. We are thrilled to have Shane coming to Kansas City."

The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall for their 14th season. The Mavericks will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 22 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.

