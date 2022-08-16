Forward Brett McKenzie Returns to the Walleye

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brett McKenzie has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2022-2023 season.

McKenzie, a native of Ottawa, Ontario, appeared in just ten games for the Walleye this past season with ten points (5G, 5A) before being loaned to the Grand Rapids Griffins. He did return to Toledo in the playoffs with ten points (6G, 4A) in 17 contests. McKenzie posted nine points (4G, 5A) for the Griffins in 44 contests, his longest stint in the AHL. The 25-year-old has 44 goals and 71 assists in 128 games at the ECHL level, which includes the 60 points (23G, 37A) over 56 contests in the 2019-2020 season for the Komets.

"Brett is a big, versatile forward who can play in all situations," said head coach Dan Watson. "He's well liked in the locker room and wants to get better everyday. He goes about his business like a professional and will be counted on to provide leadership while in Toledo."

Before joining the pro ranks, McKenzie played five seasons in the OHL between North Bay and Owen Sound. He appeared in 328 games over those five seasons with 101 goals scored to go along with 123 assists. In 2017-18, he started the year with North Bay but finished the season with 26 points (13G, 13A) for Owen Sound. The 6'2", 190-pound forward helped the Attack that year with 16 points (8G, 8A) in 11 postseason contests.

