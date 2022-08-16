Popular Blueliner Returns

Allen Americans defenseman Kris Myllari

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has signed defenseman Kris Myllari for the upcoming season.

Kris Myllari is starting his third season with the Americans. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound defenseman had his best professional season last year with the club, putting up 28 points in 72 games (8 goals and 20 assists).

Kris (Myllari) is a backbone kind of player," said Americans Head Coach Chad Costello. "His on-ice production and team-first leadership are huge attributes to what we are trying to build here in Allen."

The Kanata, Ontario native joined the Americans in 20-21 after playing half the year between Utah and Kansas City.

"I am thrilled to be back in Allen and play in front of our amazing fans," said Myllari. "Chad (Costello) will be a fantastic coach and he has put together a great team. I am extremely excited to be a part of bringing championships back to Allen."

He played his college hockey at Penn State University for four seasons, averaging 15 points per year. He also spent two seasons in the USHL with Youngstown.

The Americans open training camp this October for year number 14 of professional hockey here in North Texas. The home opener is on Saturday, October 29th against rival Wichita. Call 972-912-1000 for Americans Season Tickets.

