Cyclones Release 2022-23 Promo Schedule

Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones are excited to announce the 2022-23 promotional schedule featuring specialty jerseys, giveaways, beers, and more!

The fun begins on Saturday, October 29th when the 'Clones begin the home portion of their schedule with First Face-Off , featuring a 2022-23 calendar giveaway .

This season's promotional schedule will see the return of fan favorite nights, including Shutout the Hate (NOV 18), New Year's Eve indoor fireworks (DEC 31), Throwback Night/Teddy Bear Toss (JAN 7), Cyclones Fight Cancer (Feb 2) and Fan Appreciation (APR 8). The Cyclones will host eight Wednesday night games that feature $2 beers and 5-1-3 Fridays , where all 13 Friday home games feature five dollar craft drafts, one dollar popcorn, and three dollar cheeseburgers .

The Cyclones will usher in several novelty giveaways featuring t-Shirts (JAN 11), ice cream bowls and spoons (Feb 3), kids jerseys (MAR 19), snowglobes (DEC 9), kids Puckchop bank (FEB 17), and a bobblehead toothbrush holder (MAR 18).

With select promotions, the Cyclones will wear specialty jerseys throughout the season. These games will be marked with an (**) below, and will conclude with a postgame jersey auction. The 'Clones will sport nine unique speciality jerseys through the 2022-23 campaign. Among these will be hippo jerseys (MAR 4) when the Cyclones partner with Cincinnati Zoo and assume the identity of the Cincinnati Hippos for one night, just as they were the Cincinnati Coneys for a game last season.

Below is the full list of promotional nights and giveaways:

All home games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 P.M. unless noted otherwise *

Games marked with an (**) feature specialty jerseys

Sat, October 29: First Face-Off + Select $2 Concessions | Giveaway: Team Calendar

Tue, November 1 (10:30 A.M.) : Field Trip Day

Fri, November 11: Military Appreciation Night **

Sat, November 12: Fundraising Night

Wed, November 16: $2 Beers + Pucks N Pups

Fri, November 18: Shutout The Hate Night **

Wed, November 23: Thanksgiving Eve + $2 Beers

Fri, December 2: DC Comics Night **

Wed, December 7: $2 Beers

Fri, December 9: Giveaway: Cyclones Puckchop Snowglobe

Fri, December 16: Star Wars Night **

Wed, December 28: $2 Beers

Sat, December 31 (6 P.M.) : New Year's Eve featuring INDOOR FIREWORKS

Sat, January 7: Throwback Night + Teddy Bear Toss + Select $2 Concessions

Wed, January 11: Giveaway: T-shirt + Select $2 Concessions

Fri, January 13: Dragonfly Night **

Wed, January 25: $2 Beers

Fri, January 27: Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend ** + Character Appearances

Sat, January 28: Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend ** + Character Appearances

Wed, February 1: $2 Beers

Fri, February 3: Giveaway: Ice Cream Bowl + Spoon

Sat, February 4: Cyclones Fight Cancer ** | Giveaway: Cyclones Beanie

Wed, February 15: $2 Beers

Fri, February 17: Giveaway: Kids Puckchop Bank

Wed, February 22: $2 Beers

Fri, February 24: Giveaway: Michael Houser Bobblehead

Wed, March 1: $2 Beers

Fri, March 3: Giveaway: Mascot Pillow

Sat, March 4: Cincinnati Hippos Night **

Fri, March 17: St. Patrick's Day **

Sat, March 18: Giveaway: Bobblehead Toothbrush Holder

Sun, March 19 (3 P.M.): Kids run the game | Giveaway: Kids Jersey

Fri, March 31: Giveaway: Beach Towel

Sat, April 1: Pucks N Pups

Sun, April 2 (3 P.M.): Sensory Friendly Game

Sat, April 8: Fan Appreciation Night + Select $2 Concessions

The puck drops on the 2022-23 regular season on the road October 23rd! Be sure to come out Saturday October 29th for First Face-off at Heritage Bank Center! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

