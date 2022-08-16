Iowa Makes Big Move, Signing Forward Sanchez

Coralville, Iowa - Forward James Sanchez has agreed to an ECHL deal with the Iowa Heartlanders for the 2022-23 season, Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon announced Tuesday.

In addition to AHL games with Hartford last season, Sanchez scored 23 points (8g) in 43 games as a rookie for Jacksonville. He tallied twice in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs and helped the Icemen capture their first-ever playoff-series victory in the South Division Semifinals vs. Atlanta.

Iowa has signed 17 players for 2022-23.

2022-23 Roster

Forwards (10): Zach White, Yuki Miura, Jake Smith, Cole Stallard, Josh Koepplinger, Alec Broetzman, C.J. Yakimowicz, Nick Campoli, Alec Baer, James Sanchez

Defensemen (6): Riese Zmolek, Ryan Wheeler, Jake Stevens, Connor Russell, T.J. Fergus, Justin Wells

Goaltenders (1): Corbin Kaczperski

James Sanchez: "I felt a lot of connection with the Heartlanders staff that this is the best fit for my future and career. It was a really good experience in my first year with Jacksonville and Hartford and it made me more comfortable to learn the ins and outs of how to be a pro."

Head Coach and General Manager Derek Damon: "This a huge signing for us that bolsters our top forward lines. James will be an important contributor and leader for us that can play all over our lineup and become a fan favorite here in the Heartland. We are looking forward to helping James take the next leap in his development and proud to have him here in Iowa."

The Northbrook, IL native played at Michigan (2016-18) and Arizona State (2019-21) in his collegiate career. In between NCAA seasons, the 6-foot-2, 194-lb., left-handed shot skated for USHL Dubuque in 2018-19. He registered 56 points in 62 games his final two NCAA seasons and led Arizona State in assists both years.

In 2019-20, Sanchez became the first Sun Devil to tally 30 assists and 40 points in a single season and led Arizona State to its winningest campaign (22 wins) in school history. He played mainly as the Sun Devils' top-line center his final two seasons on campus.

Sanchez is a product of the United States National Team Development Program (2014-16) and played his youth hockey for the Chicago Mission and Chicago Young Americans.

The Heartlanders 2022-23 schedule is now available at iowaheartlanders.com/schedule. The team opens their second season in the ECHL on October 21 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Idaho. Rose Club season ticket memberships, partial plans and group ticket options are available for the upcoming season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

