K-Wings Fight, Fall Short to Walleye in Game 4

April 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (0-4), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, fought valiantly throughout but ultimately fell to the Toledo Walleye (4-0) in Game 4 of the Central Division Semifinals at Wings Event Center Friday, 4-2.

The win clinched the series and a 2024 Central Division Finals berth for the Walleye.

Toledo opened the scoring at the 12:13 mark of the first period and doubled its lead 18 seconds into the second.

The Walleye made it 3-0 at the 11:54 mark.

Chad Nychuk (2) got the K-Wings on the board with a one-timer from the left circle at the 12:24 mark. Collin Adams (2) got the puck to Nychuk after Jordan Seyfert (1) jarred it loose in the right circle.

Luke Morgan (1) made it 3-2 with a tap-in from the crease at the 19:00 mark. Ted Nichol (1) and Ayden MacDonald (1) each got sticks on the loose puck before Morgan managed it past the goaltender.

The Walleye scored at the 5:56 mark of the third period.

Goaltender Hunter Vorva (0-3) finished with 24 saves on 28 shots against.

Kalamazoo finished the game with no power play or penalty kill opportunities. The K-Wings took the final shot total, 37-28.

