Former Royal Jacob Gaucher Send Phantoms to Second Round of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Reading, PA - Former Reading Royals forward Jacob Gaucher emerged as Lehigh Valley's overtime hero with his first AHL playoff career goal and point 2:11 into the extra frame in game two of the Atlantic Division First Round best-of-three series against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, April 26 at the PPL Center.

"To be honest, I kind of blacked out there at the end," stated Gaucher. "I've been trying to do my role the best I can with face-offs, defensively and it feels really good to get the goal."

The Phantoms swept the Penguins in two games to advance to the Atlantic Division Semifinals against the Hershey Bears in a best-of-five series beginning on Wednesday, May 1 at the Giant Center.

Gaucher, 23, totaled 16 points (8g-8a) in 59 regular season games with the Phantoms this season. The Longueuil, Quebec native adds the overtime game-winning goal to his second professional season statistics which includes two Calder Cup Playoff games along with three games in Reading during the 2023-24 regular season.

The 6'3", 185-pound, right shot forward played his entire rookie season with Reading in 2022-23. With the Royals last season, Gaucher finished second on the team in assists (39) and third in points (61) in 71 regular season games. He added six goals and 12 points in 11 Kelly Cup Playoff games for the Royals.

Gaucher and the Phantoms continue their 2024 Calder Cup Playoff run against the Hershey Bears in a best-of-five series beginning on Wednesday, May 1 at the Giant Center for Game One of the Atlantic Division Semifinals.

