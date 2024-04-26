Game Day Preview: RED-OUT Tonight in Allen for Game 3

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans , ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play Game 3 of the Mountain Division Semifinals tonight against the Idaho Steelheads. It's RED-OUT night in Allen. Game time is 7:10 PM CDT. The Americans were shutout in Game 2 by a score of 5-0.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:50 PM CST

Puck Drop: 7:10 PM CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: Saturday, April 27 th , 4:10 PM

Americans shutout in Game 2: The Americans were shutout by the Idaho Steelheads 5-0 in Game 2. The Steelheads jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead and never looked back. Jake Kielly recorded his second professional ECHL shutout, first in the postseason, stopping all 28 Americans shots. Mark Sinclair made the start in net for Allen, stopping 33 Idaho shots. Bennett MacArthur led the Americans with four shots on goal. Keaton Mastrodonato led Idaho with eight shots. The Americans rolled with the same lineup from Game 1, minus the change in net. Idaho had the same lineup from Game 1, including Idaho goalie Jake Kielly, who is 2-0 in the series.

Allen Power Play blanked: The Americans were shutout on the power play on Wednesday night going 0-for-4, after going 2-for-4 in Game 1. The Steelheads had seven power play attempts and went 1-for-7 with the man advantage. Idaho is 3-for-11 in the series.

Crone held off the score sheet : Americans forward Hank Crone was held off the scoresheet for the first time since January 31 st . He had a 10-game point streak to end the regular season.

Rough Third Period: The two teams combined for 63 penalty minutes in the third period. 81 total penalty minutes in Game 2. Colby McAuley and Grant Hebert were both given a 10-minute misconduct. James Hardie received a 10-minute misconduct, and a game misconduct.

DNP in Game 2 : Jordan-Ty Fournier, Kameron Kielly, and Andrew Jarvis did not play in Game 2 of the Mountain Division Finals. Fournier and Jarvis are both expected back in the lineup on Friday night. Marco Costantini will get the start in net.

Finlay on top: Americans forward Liam Finlay leads the Americans in scoring through two games with two points (1 goal and 1 assist) Idaho's Ty Pelton-Byce leads the Steelheads with eight points in two games in the series. He is tied for the lead in postseason scoring.

On the Plus Side : Americans forward James Hardie leads the team in the postseason in plus/minus with a +2. Four skaters are even through two games, with the rest of the team a minus.

Leading the ECHL: The Americans lead the ECHL in penalty minutes during the playoffs averaging 30.50 penalty minutes per game.

Comparing Allen and Idaho

Allen Americans

Overall: 0-2

Home: 0-0

Away: 0-2

Last 10: 0-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (1) Chaz Smedsrud and four others

Assists: (1) Justin Allen and six others

Points: (2) Liam Finlay

+/- (+2) James Hardie

PIM's: (16) James Hardie

Idaho Steelheads:

Overall: 2-0

Home: 2-0

Away: 0-0

Last 10: 2-0

Idaho Steelheads Leaders:

Goals: (4) Mark Rassell

Assists: (7) Ty Pelton-Byce

Points: (8) Ty Pelton-Byce

+/-: (+5) Mark Rassell

PIM's (16) Nick Canade

