Steelheads Suffer 5-1 Loss in Game Three, Lead Series 2-1

April 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ALLEN, TX - The Idaho Steelheads fell 5-1 to the Allen Americans in Game Three of the Mountain Division Semi-finals Friday night in front of 6,012 fans but still lead the series 2-1. Game Four will be tomorrow in Texas at 3:10 p.m. (MT).

Idaho trailed 2-0 after the first period outshooting the Americans 11-8. Colin Jacobs had a shot from the point blocked that bounced out the right-wing half wall. Jacobs cut through the right circle and got a feed then sent it down low to the far post. He got it back at the near side of the crease as Jake Kielly could not get across the crease in time. Then at 11:03 Hank Crone would increase the lead with a back hand shot form the right side of the goal line squeezing through the five-hole.

Allen struck for a pair of goals in the second period taking a 4-0 lead into the second intermission. After a golden opportunity from A.J. White in front of the Allen net the Americans worked up the ice in transition. From the far half-wall Blake Murray fed Easton Brodzinski back-door for a tap in goal at 6:21. Bennett MacArthur notched a short-handed breakaway goal beating Kielly five-hole with 94 seconds left in the period. Shots favored Idaho 13-12.

Will Merchant (1st) was set up in high slot from a pass behind the net from A.J. White. Merchant's first effort was saved but he met his rebound in the left circling snapping it past Marco Costantini 19 seconds into the third period cutting the deficit down to 4-1. With 6:45 left in the game Easton Brodzinski would seal the game up making it 5-1.

Jake Kielly made 17 saves on 21 shots in two periods of work receiving the loss. He was relieved by Bryan Thomson in the third period where he made seven saves on eight shots. Marco Costantini made 35 saves on 36 shots in the win.

- Idaho went 0-for-3 on the power-play while Allen was 0-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Allen 36-29.

- Francesco Arcuri (DNP), Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP), and Joe Gatenby (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Jordan Kawaguchi and A.J. White each tallied an assist while White led all skaters with nine shots.

