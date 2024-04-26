Thunder Fall in Game Three 4-1

April 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

PORTLAND - The Maine Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinal on Friday night, 4-1. With the victory, the Mariners took a 2-1 series lead.

Maine scored the first two goals of the game to take a 2-0 lead. Ty Cheveldayoff opened the scoring at 7:48 of the first period on the side of the crease as Fedor Gordeev sent the puck off the skate of Cheveldayoff and into the net for his first of the playoffs.

Andrew Peski gave the Mariners a 2-0 lead at the 11:37 mark of the first frame as he beat goaltender Isaac Poulter from inside the left circle. The goal was Peski's first of the playoffs with assists from Alex Kile and Ethan Ritchie for the two-goal advantage.

Adirondack responded minutes later as Andre Ghantous fired a wrister from the right circle over the left shoulder of Maine goaltender Brad Arvanitis to split the Mariners' lead in half. The goal was Ghantous' first of the playoffs, unassisted, at 14:34 of the first period. The Thunder trailed 2-1 after 20 minutes, despite outshooting the Mariners 13-9.

Owen Pederson and Brooklyn Kalmikov each scored empty-net goals in the third period in the 4-1 win. Isaac Poulter stopped 24 of 26 in the loss and Brad Arvanitis denied 28 of 29 in the win.

