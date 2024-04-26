ECHL Transactions - April 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 26, 2024:

Allen:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Reed Lebster, F activated from reserve

Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve

Delete Joe Gatenby, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Zach Malatesta, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve

