ECHL Transactions - April 26
April 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 26, 2024:
Allen:
Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Orzeck, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Reed Lebster, F activated from reserve
Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve
Delete Joe Gatenby, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Ryan Mast, D assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Zach Malatesta, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve
Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve
