Solar Bears Snag Game 3 in Overtime

April 26, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits battle the Orlando Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. -Darik Angeli's net-front finish at 12:06 of overtime gave the Orlando Solar Bears the 2-1 win in Game 3 of the South Division Semifinals over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Solar Bears lead the series 2-1, with Game 4 late tomorrow night.

For a second straight game, the Swamp Rabbits got the first goal of the contest and notched a power play goal. With 5:10 left in the period, Max Martin contained the blue line and worked it to Carter Souch down the middle. Souch deferred to Quinn Olson, who rifled a one-timer from the right side past Orlando goalie Evan Fitzpatrick, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead (Souch and Martin assisted). Jacob Ingham, manning the Swamp Rabbits net, stopped all 10 shots he saw in the opening 20 minutes.

Orlando countered in the second period on a lost puck in the defensive zone. With 7:15 left in the second, Kevin Lombardi and Aaron Luchuk jumped on a loose puck from the right and fired a pass to Luke Boka in the high slot. Boka was all alone and beat Ingham past his blocker to tie Game 3 at 1-1.

The series continued to play into its tight theme, with neither team giving an inch in the final 20 minutes, leading to an overtime finish for a second time in three games. Orlando found the final tally, with Darik Angeli finishing a transition play from neutral ice with a net front finish on a loose puck in front of the Swamp Rabbits net. With Ingham unable to trap the puck, Angeli flipped the rebound over his shoulder, ending the game at 12:06 with a 2-1 Orlando win, subsequently giving them a 2-1 lead in the South Division Semifinals.

Jacob Ingham stopped 36 of 38 shots in the defeat, his second one past 60 minutes in this series (0-0-2).

The Swamp Rabbits continue the South Division Semifinals with Game 4 tomorrow night at the Kia Center, with puck drop slated for 9:00 p.m. EST.

