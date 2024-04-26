Stingrays Head Coach Brenden Kotyk Relieved of his Duties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Brenden Kotyk has been relieved of his duties and responsibilities. The search for a new Head Coach will begin immediately.

"We want to thank Brenden for his hard work and commitment to our organization over the last four seasons and wish him nothing but the best," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon.

"Missing the Kelly Cup Playoffs in 2022 and 2024 and losing last year in the first round is not the standard and expectation for our organization, and we need to get back to playing meaningful hockey in May and June."

The Stingrays stumbled towards the end of the season, going 4-3-1-2 in their last ten games and winning only one game in April. They missed the playoffs for only the third time in 31 years.

The Stingrays have advanced to the Kelly Cup Finals six times, tied with the Florida Everblades for the most in ECHL history. Their three Kelly Cup Championships are tied with Florida, Alaska, and Hampton Roads for the most in the ECHL.

