K-Wings Extend Qualifying Offers to Seven Players

July 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Wednesday the team extended qualifying offers to seven players, ahead of the league's June 30 deadline.

The K-Wings issued qualifying offers to forwards Kyle Blaney, Austin Farley, Boston Leier and Spencer Naas, as well as defensemen Tyler Ganly, Will Petschenig and Ben Wilson.

Each team is entitled to reserve rights to a maximum of eight players is not required to extend a qualifying offer to players who sign a contract prior to June 30.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 16 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, such as Wilson, will retain the rights to that player until July 16. After July 16, if he is not signed to a contract, Wilson will be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. If Wilson receives a contract offer from another ECHL team and he wishes to accept the contract offer, the K-Wings would have seven days to match the contract offer.

If Wilson is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by Aug. 1, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent, per the rules for veteran players.

