ECHL Announces Players with Qualifying Offers

July 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Wednesday released the list of players who received a valid qualifying offer from ECHL teams by the June 30 deadline.

Players who had already signed a contract by June 30 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four could be veterans (260 regular-season professional hockey games played at the "AA" lever or higher as of the start of the upcoming 2020-21 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 16 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until July 16. After July 16, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the player shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by Aug. 1, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Adirondack Thunder - Kelly Summers, Jake Linhart, Blake Thompson, James Phelan, Conor Riley, John Edwardh and Robbie Payne

Allen Americans - Turner Ottenbreit, Kayle Doetzel, Jacob Doty, Brett Pollock, Jordan Topping and Gabriel Gagne

Atlanta Gladiators - Zachary Malatesta, Nick Bligh and Eric Neiley

Brampton Beast - Rob Mann, T.J. Melancon, Chris Martenet, Nathan Todd, Dan Leavens, Jackson Leef, Jared Gomes

Cincinnati Cyclones - Andrew DeBrincat, Connor Schmidt, Nate Mitton, Ben Johnson, Philippe Hudon, Brendan Harms, Matt McLeod and Jacob Benson

Florida Everblades - Ben Masella, Logan Roe, Patrick McCarron, Michael Huntebrinker and Blake Winiecki

Fort Wayne Komets - Chase Stewart, Adam Henry, Olivier Galipeau, Shawn St-Amant, Alan Lyszczarczyk, Brett McKenzie and Brady Shaw

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Hayden Hawkey, Evan Weninger, Ryan Black, Adam Larkin, Travis Howe, Jimmy Lodge and Karl El-Mir

Idaho Steelheads - Brady Norrish, Keegan Kanzig, Colton Saucerman, Eric Sweetman, Brett Supinski, Max Coatta, Jonathan Charbonneau and Mitch Moroz

Indy Fuel - Keoni Texeira, Craig Wyszomirski, Bobby MacIntyre, Spencer Watson, Michael Doherty and Ryan Van Stralen

Jacksonville Icemen - Trey Phillips, Dajon Mingo, Mitch Jones, Jack Glover, Chase Lang, Everett Clark and Pierre-Luc Mercier

Kalamazoo Wings - Ben Wilson, Tyler Ganly, Will Petschenig, Austin Farley, Kyle Blaney, Spencer Naas and Boston Leier

Kansas City Mavericks - Kevin McKernan, Charlie O'Connor, Mitchell Vanderlaan, Matt Schmalz, Michael Parks, Jack Walker and Sam Kurker

Maine Mariners - Francois Brassard, Austin McEneny, Josh Couturier, Dallas Rossiter, Gabriel Sylvestre, Jonathan Racine and Ryan Ferrill

Newfoundland Growlers - Parker Gahagen, Evan Neugold, Mark Tremaine and Dylan Vander Esch

Norfolk Admirals - Brandon Halverson, Brycen Martin, Brayden Sherbinin, River Rymsha, J.C. Campagna, Sebastian Vidmar, Cam Maclise and Sam Povorozniouk

Orlando Solar Bears - Clint Windsor, Cody Donaghey, Brandon Anselmini, Jake Coughler, Taylor Cammarata, Brent Pedersen, Tyler Bird and Hunter Fejes

Rapid City Rush - Tyler Parks, Chris Leibinger, Josh Elmes, Peter Quenneville, Stephane Legault, Brennan Saulnier, Darian Romanko and Dante Salituro

Reading Royals - Ralph Cuddemi, Trevor Yates, Max Willman and Trevor Gooch

South Carolina Stingrays - Tom Parisi, Neal Goff, Jaynen Rissling, Max Novak, Branden Troock, Mark Cooper, Dylan Steman and Nick Saracino

Toledo Walleye - Billy Christopoulos, Mike Moffat, Dylan Zink, Brenden Kotyk, Blake Hillman and Justin Buzzeo

Tulsa Oilers - Cam Knight, Miles Liberati, Nolan Gluchowski, Jake Bolton, Danny Moynihan, Jack Nevins and Cory Ward

Utah Grizzlies - Martin Ouellette, Connor Yau and Griffen Molino

Wheeling Nailers - Kyle McKenzie, Jeremy Beaudry, Steve Johnson, Chad Duchesne, Josh Holmstrom and Cam Brown

Wichita Thunder - Mitch Gillam, Jacob Graves, Sean Allen, Patrik Parkkonen, Lane Bauer, Billy Exell, Jason Salvaggio and Fabrizio Ricci

Worcester Railers - Ivan Chukarov, Jack Stander, Anthony Florentino, Barry Almeida, Shane Walsh, Kyle Thomas, Jordan Samuels-Thomas and Eddie Matsushima

