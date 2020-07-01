Mavericks Sign Western Michigan Blueliner Luke Bafia
July 1, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced another rookie signing Wednesday afternoon, signing rookie defenseman Luke Bafia out of Western Michigan.
"Luke was a tremendous asset at Western Michigan," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "He plays with jam and grit. He's willing to block shots and play on the edge.
"He was coached extremely well by Andy Murray at WMU and was a successful junior player," O'Had continued, "He's a tough, physical player with a team-first mentality. He breaks out pucks very well and has a heavy shot from the point. Our fans will love his rugged style of play."
Bafia, a six-foot-two 201-pound native of Parrish, Florida comes off of a strong senior year for the Broncos, compiling 11 points on one goal and 10 assists to go with a plus-10 plus-minus rating. The 24-year-old played junior hockey with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL and Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees of the NAHL.
The Kansas City Mavericks return to the ice this fall. The Mavericks will open the 2020-21 regular season against the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday, October 17 at 7:05 p.m. at Cable Dahmer Arena. The only way to reserve tickets to the Mavs home opener is with season tickets. To purchase season tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825.
Images from this story
|
Dfenseman Luke Bafia with Western Michigan
