Boudens, Roy Return to Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced Wednesday that forward Matt Boudens has re-signed with the club. Also forward Marco Roy will return to Fort Wayne for the upcoming season. Rookie defensemen Matt Murphy and Marcus McIvor have also inked deals for the 2020-2021 season.

Boudens, 27, followed a five-year collegiate career with the University of New Brunswick by signing with the Komets last season. The rookie from Pembroke, Ontario scored twice in his pro-debut versus Kalamazoo and would score 10 goals with 94 penalty minutes in is his first pro season. Boudens also skated ten games with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL last season.

"Matt had a good productive rookie season with the Komets," Komets General Manager David Franke said. "We like his style of play, leadership qualities and his willingness to do whatever he can to help the Komets win. He was also very helpful recruiting Matt Murphy and Marcus McIvor."

Roy will return to Fort Wayne after one season with the Idaho Steelheads. Drafted by Edmonton in the second round of the 2013 NHL entry draft the 25-year-old first arrived in Fort Wayne for the 2017-2018 season and scored 17 goals dished 31 assists and helped the Komets to the Western Conference Final. In two seasons with the Komets the Boisbriand, QC native tallied 74 points in 74 games. The Forward was dealt to Idaho to complete the Justin Kea trade after the completion of the 2018-'19 season. Last season, Roy scored 10 goals with forty assists in 55 games with the Steelheads. Roy has also skated in 100 AHL games over his five-year professional career.

"It's great to have Marco back in a Komet uniform! He will be one of the go-to guys this coming season," said Franke. "Marco was a key part of out 2017-2018 team Western Conference Final team. His return is great news for all Komet fans. He was among the league's top scorers in Idaho last season," said Franke.

Murphy, 25, will enter his first pro season after playing 116 games over four seasons with the University of New Brunswick helping the Reds to two national championships. He finished his senior season with a +21 rating and was named to the USports Second All-Star Team.

"Matt has won two college championships in Canada. His gritty style and defensive prowess will be a welcomed addition to the defensive corps. He's a complete player," said Franke.

McIvor, 26, is a three-time national champion with the University New Brunswick being part of their cup wins in 2015-'16, 2016-'17 and 2018-'19. This will be the 6'2 225lbs defenseman first pro season.

"Marcus is a three-time champion at the university level in Canada. He brings leadership, character and a hardnosed style of play. He's a person of great character which you need to win. Both Murphy and McIvor will bring their championship experience to Fort Wayne and hopefully lead us to a new level in the ECHL," Franke said.

Boudens, Murphy and McIvor were all teammates at the University of New Brunswick.

Harper, 25, will enter his rookie season after accumulating 130 points in four seasons with Arcadia University. A native of Hamilton, Ontario Harper also played in the OHL with Erie, Belleville, Hamilton and Niagara scoring 96 goals and collecting 228 total points over five seasons.

"Stephen was a sought after forward in the ECHL. We are fortunate to sign him to a contract. His 130 USports points in 109 games is impressive. His OHL career numbers are also impressive. He's a proven offensive threat," said Franke.

"Head coach Ben Boudreau and assistant coach Olivier Legault has been working hard to put together a solid Komet team for 2020-2021. All of our signings to date are players that can take us to the next level of success in the ECHL," Franke also said.

