Oilers Announce Three-Year Affiliation with Anaheim

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud member of the ECHL, announced Wednesday a three-year affiliation agreement with the Anaheim Ducks of the National Hockey League and the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League.

"The Anaheim Ducks have always valued a strong working relationship with their ECHL affiliate," said Ducks Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations David McNab. "We are thrilled about our multi-year agreement with a quality organization such as the Tulsa Oilers. The Ducks organization is committed to player development and this relationship with Tulsa will only further that commitment."

The Ducks, Gulls and Oilers have had a working agreement over the last two seasons, advancing their relationship to a primary affiliation for the next three seasons. Last season the Oilers saw multiple Ducks' contracted players dress for the team, including Deven Sideroff, Olle Eriksson Ek, Hunter Drew and Jack Kopacka.

"I'm extremely pleased to have Anaheim as our main affiliate," said head coach Rob Murray "In all my years in the ECHL, I have never had an affiliation agreement longer than one year. This being a three-year affiliation really shows their commitment to the Tulsa Oilers, and I'm looking forward to it being a great partnership."

Anaheim joined the NHL in 1993 as the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. Anaheim lifted the Stanley Cup in 2007, defeating the Eastern Conference Champion Ottawa Senators in five games. The Ducks have also produced several Hockey Hall of Fame players, including Teemu Selanne, Chris Pronger, Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer.

"We had a great working relationship with the Ducks and Gulls the last couple of years, and we're very excited to continue our partnership for the next three years," said Oilers General Manager and former San Diego Gull Taylor Hall "The Ducks are truly committed to player development, and I feel this is a great fit for all three organizations."

The Oilers enter the 2020-21 season after finding themselves in a playoff spot before the 2019-20 season was halted due to the COVID-19 virus. Tulsa reached game seven of the 2019 Western Conference Finals under the leadership of Rob Murray in the previous season. This will be Murray's fourth season behind the Oilers' bench and his 13th consecutive season as a professional head coach.

