Goaltender Jake Theut Returns to Admirals for 2020-21 Season

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced today they have officially re-signed goaltender Jake Theut for the 2020-21 season.

Theut, 26, began his first season as a professional in 2019-20 with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). In 11 games with Roanoke, Theut registered a 3-5 record with a 2.72 GAA.

Following his stint in Roanoke, the Washington, MI product joined the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on a loan. After 27 days in Greenville, Theut was traded to Norfolk on February 11. Theut would finish his season with the Admirals, where he would receive the majority of the starts in-goal before the cancellation of the season in March.

In nine games played with Norfolk, Theut went 2-4-3, including a 35-save performance in which the Admirals defeated the Maine Mariners, 3-2, on March 10. His other win came on February 22 against the Florida Everblades, where he allowed just one goal on 37 shots.

Before turning pro, the 6-3, 190 goaltender spent four years at Northeastern University, but played in just five total games. For his fifth year, Theut would transfer to the University of Alabama-Huntsville, where he played in 12 games with the Chargers.

Theut has been staying busy since the cancellation of the season, as he recently graduated with his Masters in Industrial & Organizational Psychology from Alabama-Huntsville.

