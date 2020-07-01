Thunder, Oilers Announce Affiliation Extension

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder are proud to announce that they have inked a multi-year affiliation agreement with the NHL's Edmonton Oilers and the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Under the affiliation agreement, the Oilers will be able to designate players within their development system for assignment with the Thunder. The club will also be composed of players who are signed to NHL and AHL contracts in addition to those on ECHL contracts (under agreement with the Thunder).

"On behalf of the Edmonton Oilers, we are thrilled to announced a multi-year extension with the Wichita Thunder," said Bill Scott, Director of Salary Cap Management & Assistant to the President of Hockey Operations. "The Thunder have been first-class partners over the past three seasons and we are very confident in Coach Ramsay and the Thunder organization to develop future players for the Condors and Oilers. Furthermore, we understand the importance of having a winning environment at all levels in our organization and so we want to reaffirm our commitment to the Thunder and their fans that we will work towards achieving that success together!"

This will be the fourth year that the Thunder are affiliated with the Oilers and the Condors. Led by Ramsay, Wichita is looking to get back to the playoffs after having the season canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Eight players from last year's Thunder squad earned call-ups to the AHL, including seven to the Condors.

"I'm excited that we have signed this multi-year agreement with the Edmonton Oilers and help develop future prospects that could end up playing in the NHL," stated Ramsay. "I've known Bill Scott for a number of years, have had a good working relationship in the past and know him to be a quality person. I'm looking forward to extending the relationship and helping develop prospects at all three levels in hopes of these players making it to the NHL someday."

Entering their 29th season, the Wichita Thunder were an original member of the Central Hockey League when it was founded in 1992. The Thunder captured the Adams Cup as back-to-back regular season title winners and won the William "Bill" Levins Memorial Cup as CHL Champions in 1994 and 1995. Most recently, the Thunder claimed the Governor's Cup for earning the CHL's best regular season record in 2011-12 and advanced to back-to-back league finals in 2012 and 2013. Wichita joined the ECHL on Oct. 7, 2014, after spending 22 seasons in the CHL.

Edmonton has a rich history of success, winning five Stanley Cups in 1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990. The Oilers feature two of the game's most dynamic players in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who finished first and second in the NHL in scoring this past season.

Bakersfield also has a rich history of hockey. The Condors are entering their 23rd season and their sixth in the AHL. The Condors were a member of the ECHL for 13 seasons. Draistl spent time in Bakersfield during the 2015-16 campaign.

"We're obviously excited to continue our partnership with the Edmonton Oilers and the Bakersfield Condors," commented Thunder General Manager Joel T. Lomurno. "The relationship has been very beneficial to our organization and we again look forward to seeing which prospects will wear a Thunder uniform this season!"

