K-Wings Come up Short Versus Cyclones in Historic Matchup

October 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (0-2-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, weren't able to overcome a late shorthanded goal by the Cincinnati Cyclones (2-0-0-0) and lost 2-1 on Wednesday morning at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings and Cyclones each played a sound Education Day game, as the matchup featured just four total penalties and had no score until the game was more than half over.

Cincinnati scored both of its goals with four skaters on the ice, scoring once during four-on-four play and once shorthanded.

Raymond Brice (1) scored Kalamazoo's first and only goal of the game at the 7:38 mark in the third. Collin Saccoman (1)earned the assist on the goal with a great individual effort from end to end to find Brice, who tied the game.

Hunter Vorva (0-1-0-0) made his first career ECHL start for the K-Wings, and began building his highlight reel with saves on multiple point blank opportunities for Cincinnati. Vorva made 26 saves in the contest.

The K-Wings take the ice next this Friday at 7 p.m. EDT at Wings Event Center and will face off against the Iowa Heartlanders (0-2-0-0). Kalamazoo will be wearing Ted Lasso-themed jerseys for Believe Night and $3 Friday ($3 beers, hot dogs and sodas). There will also be a jersey auction immediately following the game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.