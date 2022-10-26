Stingrays Assigned Defenseman Martin Haš from Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Martin Haš has been assigned to South Carolina by Hershey.

Haš, 21, was initially drafted by the Washington Capitals in the fifth round (#153 overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. After finishing his junior hockey career, the native of Praha, CZE signed his first professional contract with the Hershey Bears on October 8th.

During the 2021-22 campaign, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound defenseman appeared in 57 games with the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL, scoring eight goals and adding 12 assists for 20 points and helping the team to a QMJHL Championship. Prior to last season, Haš spent much of his junior hockey career in the Czech Republic and Finland. In addition, he appeared in 21 games for the North Bay Battalion and Guelph Storm of the OHL in 2019-20 where he assisted on six goals.

Throughout his young career, Haš has played in over 100 international games playing for the Czech national team, including appearances in the World Junior Championships for the U17, U18, and U20 teams. The right-handed blueliner scored 17 goals and added 28 assists for 45 total points in 122 career international contests.

The Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign on Friday, October 28th at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the in-state rival Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

