Griffin's Shorty Helps 'Clones Prevail 2-1 over K-Wings

October 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Cincinnati Cyclones hand out congratulations along the bench

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Cincinnati Cyclones hand out congratulations along the bench(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Kalamazoo, MI - The Cincinnati Cyclones started their Wednesday bright and early with goals from Jalen Smereck and Lincoln Griffin to help take a 2-1 win over the Kalamazoo Wings Wednesday morning.

- The Cyclones came out with energy in the first period, getting the game's first five shots on goal and earning a power play opportunity. Hunter Vorva, however, was up to the challenge, stopping all 10 shots faced in the period. Beck Warm stood up to stop all seven shots he faced in the opening frame as well.

- It took 33:13 seconds to get the game's first goal. Jalen Smereck helped the Cyclones get on the board after rookie Emmett Sproule fed the veteran defenseman for a cross-ice one-timer to beat Verve and give Cincinnati the 1-0 lead.

- Kalamazoo answered back in the third period, tying the game on a bouncing puck that was chipped in at the net-front by Raymond Brice 7:38 into the frame.

- Following the game-tying goal, Matt Cairns was spotted for a slashing penalty giving Kalamazoo the power play edge. Despite their man advantage, it would be the Cyclones getting to cash in. Matt McLeod chased a puck down the ice and sent it to Lincoln Griffin, who got to the crease and squeaked a puck through the legs of Vorva to put Cincy up for good with the 2-1 lead.

- Beck Warm improved to 2-0-0-0 on the season with 31 saves. He has stopped 70 of 73 shots faced thus far as a Cyclone.

- Wednesday morning's game marked the first time in the 35-year history of the ECHL that two head coaches of color faced off against one another. Jason Payne is in his second season as head coach of the Cyclones, while fellow ECHL alum Joel Martin was named head coach for Kalamazoo this past offseason.

- The undefeated 'Clones close their season opening road trip Friday night in Wheeling.

Be sure to come out Saturday October 29th for First Face-off at Heritage Bank Center! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.