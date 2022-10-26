Brandon Cutler Joins the Grizz, Betts Loaned to Belleville

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed forward Brandon Cutler for the 2022-2023 season. In a separate transaction forward Kyle Betts has been loaned to the AHL's Belleville Senators.

Cutler began his professional career with the Grizzlies at the start of the 2021-2022 campaign and had 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) and a +15 rating in 23 games. He was loaned to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks on January 5, 2022 and appeared in 36 games, scoring 2 goals and 6 assists.

Before turning pro Cutler played in the WHL for 5 seasons. The first 2 with Red Deer and the last 3 seasons with the Victoria Royals from 2018-2021, where he was a teammate with current Grizzlies forward Tarun Fizer.

Betts played in 2 games with Utah this season and has 1 assist. In 18 games in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs, Betts had 10 points (5 goals, 5 assists).

The Grizzlies are on the road for 8 straight games beginning with a 2 game series at Idaho on October 28-29. Utah returns home for 6 straight games beginning with a 3 game series vs Idaho on November 17-18 at 7:10 pm and Sunday, November 20 at 3:10 pm. Friday the 18th is the annual Pooch on the Pond, where fans can bring their dog and sit in a special section with other dogs. Tickets for Pooch on the Pond and every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

