CWI Named Official Education Partner for Idaho Steelheads

October 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







College of Western Idaho (CWI) is excited to announce a new partnership with the Idaho Steelheads as the official education partner during the team's 25th season.

"This is a wonderful partnership for CWI to raise awareness across the Treasure Valley to the opportunities available at the College of Western Idaho," said President Gordon Jones. "The Steelheads are a fantastic team with a winning spirit, and like CWI they are focused on developing human potential. We are proud to partner with the team to provide players and the entire community with affordable high-quality education that leads to empowerment."

The College will host four CWI Nights at the Steelheads throughout the season to raise awareness of the more than 90 academic programs and career training opportunities. Through logo visibility on team jerseys, on-ice dasher boards, and video messaging CWI will be able to share the opportunity for education to a wide Treasure Valley fan base.

As the official education partner for the Idaho Steelheads, CWI will provide scholarship assistance to players who want to gain a competitive edge in the classroom as well as the ice!

The Steelheads host the Utah Grizzlies this Friday, Oct. 28 for the home opener. Students will receive a special season discount for tickets. For more information about tickets visit IdahoSteelheads.com. About the College of Western Idaho: The College of Western Idaho is a public, open-access, and comprehensive community college committed to providing affordable access to quality teaching and learning opportunities to the residents of its service area in western Idaho. CWI has several campus locations throughout Southwest Idaho providing higher education and 21st Century technical skills acquisition. The college is dedicated to improving the community's economic well-being by responding with highly-educated and productive graduates. The foundation for the area's only community college was created by a supermajority of voters in Ada and Canyon counties on May 22, 2007. CWI is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). For more information about the college, visit www.cwi.edu or call 208.562.3000.

