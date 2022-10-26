ECHL Transactions - October 26

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 26, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Riley Morris, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Iowa:

Add Bailey Brkin, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Durflinger, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mitchell Balmas, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Luke Martin, D activated from reserve

Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve

Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Tristan Mullin, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Garrett Klee, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Chris Martenet, D assigned by Manitoba

South Carolina:

Add Martin Has, D assigned by Hershey

Add Tyler Wall, G added to active roster

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Cameron Hillis, F recalled by Montreal

Wichita:

Add Ozzy Wiesblatt, F assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from October 26, 2022

