ECHL Transactions - October 26
October 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, October 26, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Riley Morris, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Iowa:
Add Bailey Brkin, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Durflinger, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mitchell Balmas, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Luke Martin, D activated from reserve
Delete Brandon Fortunato, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve
Add Coale Norris, F activated from reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Delete Joe Masonius, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Tristan Mullin, F assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Garrett Klee, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Chris Martenet, D assigned by Manitoba
South Carolina:
Add Martin Has, D assigned by Hershey
Add Tyler Wall, G added to active roster
Delete Carter Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/26)
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Cameron Hillis, F recalled by Montreal
Wichita:
Add Ozzy Wiesblatt, F assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Hayhurst, F placed on reserve
