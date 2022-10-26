Former First Rounder Wiesblatt Reassigned to Wichita

October 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions today.

The San Jose Sharks have reassigned forward Ozzy Wiesblatt from the Barracuda to the Thunder.

Defenseman Dylan MacPherson has been recalled by the Abbotsford Canucks.

Wiesblatt, 20, signed an entry-level contract in 2020 after being drafted in the first round by the Sharks (#31st overall). The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward recently completed his fourth season in the Western Hockey League with the Prince Albert Raiders. He racked up 179 points (58g, 121a) in 195 games during his junior career.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Wiesblatt helped Prince Albert to a WHL title and a Memorial Cup appearance in 2018-19. He was teammates with current Thunder forward Brayden Watts during the 2019-20 campaign. Wiesblatt finished that season with 70 points (25g, 45a) in 64 games, which was second on the team in scoring while Watts finished third with 61.

He also represented Team Canada during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2018-19 and won a Silver Medal, tallying three points (1g, 2a) in five games.

MacPherson recently signed an AHL deal with the Canucks and was loaned to the Thunder prior to last week's home opener. The Redcliff, Alberta native was acquired in a trade with the Wheeling Nailers on October 14.

He attended Abbotsford's training camp before joining the Thunder. Last season, MacPherson served as team captain for Wheeling and tallied 10 points (3g, 7a) in 24 games and added three points (1g, 2a) in 11 playoff games.

Wichita remains at home this Friday, October 28 at 7:05 p.m. as the Tulsa Oilers make their first trip of the season to INTRUST Bank Arena. Friday is QuikTrip Buy-In Night. Click this link here to get your complimentary upper level ticket that can be upgraded into the lower level.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

