Hilton Norfolk the Main Named Host Hotel of 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Norfolk Admirals, announced on Wednesday that the Hilton Norfolk The Main will serve as the official host hotel for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health.

Serving as the ECHL Headquarters during All-Star festivities, the Hilton will host the ECHL All-Stars as well as team representatives, League VIPs and fans. Featuring Elizabeth River views in downtown Norfolk, the hotel is just a 10-minute walk to Norfolk Scope Arena and more than 50 restaurants. The Hilton will also host the 15th Annual ECHL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The Hilton is offering a special Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic room rate for ECHL fans of $139 per night, which can be redeemed.

Tickets for the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health are now available. CLICK HERE to purchase your tickets today! For more information on the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic, visit. ECHL.com/allstar.

The 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Sentara Healthcare and Optima Health will consist of a tournament featuring the ECHL All-Stars and the Norfolk Admirals, with an integrated skills competition with points counting towards each team's score. The game will take place on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Norfolk Scope Arena.

