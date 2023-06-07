June 7, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 7, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







PORTLAND TAKES GAME ONE The Portland Sea Dogs took the first game of the series, 6-2 over the Akron RubberDucks yesterday night at Hadlock Field. Nick Yorke put Portland on the board first in the bottom of the third with a sacrifice fly to right field to score Corey Rosier. A sacrifice fly to right field by Marcelo Mayer would score Ceddanne Rafaela and Portland led, 2-0. Alex Binelas blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth to record his fourth home run of the season and Portland extended the 5-0 lead. Akron plated a pair of runs in the top of the fifth after scoring on a passed ball along with an RBI double from Petey Halpin. A solo home run by Chase Meidroth in the bottom of the fifth inning extended the Portland lead, 6-2. The solo shot over the Maine Monster marked his second of the season.

RAFAELA ON AN 11 GAME HITTING STREAK Ceddanne Rafaela extended his hitting streak to 11 games yesterday with three hits in Tuesday night's win over Akron. Rafaela went three-for-four with three stolen bases last night. During his 11 game hitting streak, he is batting .378 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI. He has also stolen five bases and drawn two walks.

SEA DOGS CONTINUE TO RUN With another six stolen bases last night, the Sea Dogs lead Double-A with 113 stolen bases this season. The Somerset Patriots have the second-most in Double-A with 104. In comparison, the Akron RubberDucks have only swiped 36 bases this year.

PORTLAND COMES THROUGH WITH RUNNERS IN SCORING POSITION At the plate, the Sea Dogs are batting .240 with runners in scoring position, capitalizing on some key moments throughout the game. They have 28 doubles, six triples and 11 homers when runners on in scoring position. On the flip side, the Portland pitching staff are holding opposing hitters to just a .205 batting average with runners in scoring position.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 2.5 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 5.5 games out of first place. The Altoona Curve and Erie SeaWolves are tied for first place in the Southwest Division. The Harrisburg Senators are 2.5 games behind both teams.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 7, 2001 - Luke Wilcox hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to score the eventual winning runs as the Sea Dogs scored a 5-4 win over Akron. Wilcox would hit another grand slam 2 months later, joining Nate Rolison and John Roskos as the only Portland players to hit 2 grand slams in a single season.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He has faced the RubberDucks once. On May 7th, he pitched 5.1 innings allowing four earned runs on seven hits and issued four walks. He did not record a strikeout. He gave up home runs to Aaron Bracho and Korey Holland. Sharp last pitched on June 1st in Somerset. He tossed 5.0 shutout innings against the Patriots allowing just two hits while walking one and striking out three. He did not receive a decision.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.