Reading vs Binghamton Postponed

June 7, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Today's Fightin Phils game has been officially postponed, because of poor air quality.

Details regarding the rescheduling of today's game will be announced at a later time.

Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for June 7, 2023 may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2023 Fightin Phils regular season home game, based on availability. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person at the Customers Bank R-Phils Ticket Office, by calling the Reading Fightin Phils office at 610-370-BALL, or by emailing us at info@fightins.com with a replacement game date.

We encourage all those attending the game as part of a group to check with your group leader in regards to the rescheduling of your event.

Sponsor tickets, Town night tickets, and Chamber tickets - ANY tickets with a rain date already printed on them, may be used on that rain date ONLY. Those tickets will be accepted at the gate on the designated rain date. Those tickets for tonight include:

General Admission Tickets with specified rain dates include:

Berks-Schuylkill Oil Heat Association - will be accepted at the gate on their rain date of 6/8

Berks Farmers Association - will be accepted at the gate on their rain date of 6/8

Wyomissing Night - will be accepted at the gate on their rain date of 6/13

Lebanon Valley Night - will be accepted at the gate on their rain date of 6/15

Of note - the Thursday June 8th R-Phils game is expected to proceed as scheduled at 7:00PM vs. the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Thursday, June 8th game will NOT be a doubleheader. The expectation for Thursday, June 8th (and beyond) is that the AQI (Air Quality Index) will improve, and be playable and safe for players, fans, and staff. The team is working with Major League Baseball and experts to continue to monitor the weather and air quality index for the week. Further updates will be announced if needed.

