Yard Goats to Host Juneteenth: a Celebration of the Negro Leagues

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced it will be hosting a two-day event called Juneteenth: A Celebration of the Negro Leagues June 23rd & 24th in Hartford. The events will take place at the South End Boys & Girls Club, and Dunkin' Park. All media is welcome to cover the events.

In 2021, the Yard Goats celebrated the 100th Anniversary of the Negro Baseball Leagues through music, dance, exhibitions, presentations and more. Last year, the celebration grew to a multi-day event titled "Leveling the Playing Field", and included conversations on race, diversity, equity & inclusion. This year, in addition to the Juneteenth celebration, the Yard Goats will take the field as The Hartford Schoolboys: a brand and identity complete with uniforms inspired by Johnny "Schoolboy" Taylor and in celebration of the Negro Leagues.

Events Schedule:

Day 1: FRIDAY, JUNE 23rd

10:30am-12pm

Boys & Girls Club of Hartford: South End Campus

For Love of the Game: Celebrating the Legacy of Johnny "Schoolboy" Taylor. A special theatrical performance by Actup Theater Group. Followed by a fireside chat with Sean Gibson, Executive Director of the Josh Gibson Foundation, and Lynette Grande, daughter of Johnny Taylor.

4-6:30pm

Dunkin' Park

"Schoolboy" Game Day Block Party, featuring DJ Buck in a live broadcast on Hot 93.7 and hosted by Big Regg with music by DJ WREXX. Including HYG X The Sto Vendors, live performances, exhibits and activities for children. A ticket is required to enter the stadium, portions outside of the stadium will be accessible to all.

Day 2: SATURDAY, JUNE 24th

11:30am-2pm

Dunkin' Park

Let Everyone Play: A diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging workshop hosted by Yvonne Alston, Chief Culture Architect, CEO & Founder of Indelible Impressions. And Sean Gibson, Executive Director of the Josh Gibson Foundation. Includes brunch and live music. RSVP is required for this event. Details can be found by visiting www.yardgoatsbaseball.com.

The Yard Goats are in the midst of a 6-game series with the Somerset Patriots: AA affiliate of the New York Yankees. Home games continue through Sunday, June 11th. Tickets are still available for all games by visiting the Click-it or Ticket Box Office at Dunkin' Park, or online at yardgoatsbaseball.com.

