Rodríguez's 4 RBI Lead RubberDucks to 9-6 Win in Portland

Akron right fielder Johnathan Rodríguez homered and drove in four runs, and catcher Bryan Lavastida homered among three hits in the RubberDucks' 9-6 win over the Portland Sea Dogs in the second game of a six-game series at Hadlock Field Wednesday night.

Turning Point

Following a one-hour rain delay, Akron had runners at first and second bases in the top of the fifth inning in a 5-5 tie. Second baseman Juan Brito walked to load the bases, and right-hander Ryan Zeferjahn hit Rodríguez with a pitch, scoring a run. Although Akron managed just one run, left-hander Randy Labaut worked two perfect innings to hold a lead Akron never relinquished.

Mound Presence

Left-hander Jaime Árias allowed one run through three innings. In the fourth, shortstop Marcelo Mayer and third baseman Chase Meidroth hit consecutive home runs to cut the Akron lead to 5-3. Árias allowed two infield singles and a walk to load the bases with two outs. Labaut entered and struck out center fielder Cedanne Rafaela, but a wild pitch eluded Lavastida, whose errant throw allowed two runs to score, tying the game, 5-5. Labaut struck out the next batter to end the inning and retired eight in a row before consecutive doubles by Rafaela and designated hitter Nick Yorke in the seventh made it 7-6. Left-hander Erik Sabrowski entered to retire Mayer and Meidroth and struck out four straight batters in his perfect 1 2/3 innings. Right-hander Bradley Hanner pitched a perfect ninth inning for his second save.

Duck Tales

Akron scored in six of the nine innings. In the second inning, sBrito walked, and Rodríguez drilled a 423-foot home run over the 37-foot Maine Monster wall in left field for a 2-0 Akron lead. In the third inning, designated hitter Aaron Bracho singled to left field, third baseman Angel Martínez doubled to right-center field, shortstop José Tena hit a sacrifice fly, and Lavastida crushed a 415-foot homer to dead-center field, making it 5-1. The RubberDucks added a run in each of the last three innings, with a bases-loaded walk to Bracho, a Rodríguez RBI double, and a Martínez RBI single.

Notebook

With his 239th win as Akron manager, Rouglas Odor now needs six more to pass Brad Komminsk (244) for most in club history...Martínez extended a RubberDucks season-high 12-game hitting streak and became the first RubberDuck with 30 RBI this season...Akron is 4-4 against Portland, which has the Eastern League's best record...Akron trails Southwest Division leaders Altoona (28-23) an Erie (29-24) by 2.5 games...Game Time: 3:02 (1:01 delay)...Attendance: 4,011.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Portland at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Hadlock Field. Left-hander Will Dion will make his Akron debut against Sea Dogs right-hander Joe Jones (0-0, 1.93 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

