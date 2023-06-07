Erie's Comeback Bid Falls Short After Bowie's Big First

An ugly first inning proved too much for the SeaWolves to overcome in an 8-7 loss to Bowie.

Keider Montero started for Erie and could not escape the first inning. He allowed the first five Baysox to reach base on four hits and a walk. Cesar Prieto, John Rhodes, and Shayne Fontana had consecutive run-scoring hits to give Bowie a 4-0 lead before an out was recorded. Later in the inning, Billy Cook and Tim Susnara drove home a run each. Susnara's hit knocked Montero out of the game after two-thirds of an inning. Montero (3-2) took the loss.

The Baysox tallied another run on Fontana's two-out RBI single in the second against RJ Petit to make it 7-0.

Ben Malgeri started Erie's long trek back with a two-run home run against Bowie starter Carlos Tavera. Erie had four hits and four walks against Tavera in four innings, but left two runners aboard in both the second and third innings.

In the fourth inning, Bowie added an eighth run on Rhodes' third hit. Erie followed with a run of their own in the fourth when Eric De La Rosa scored on a wild pitch.

Over the next three innings, Erie rode three homers to pull the score closer. Andrew Navigato extended his hit streak to 11 games with a solo shot in the fifth. Trei Cruz blasted a two-run jack in the sixth to make it 8-6. Jake Holton's opposite-field homer in the seventh made it 8-7.

Erie could not get over the hill, stranding a runner in each of the final three innings. Houston Roth (1-2) earned the win in relief for Bowie.

The series continues on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. as Ty Madden opposes Eastern League ERA leader Justin Armbruester.

