Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game in Reading Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality
June 7, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
READING, PA - Wednesday's scheduled game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Reading Fightin Phils from FirstEnergy Stadium has been postponed because of poor air quality. The game will be made up at a later date.
The Rumble Ponies return home next Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston Red Sox Double-A Affiliate. For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.
