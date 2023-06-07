Wednesday's Rumble Ponies Game in Reading Postponed Due to Poor Air Quality

READING, PA - Wednesday's scheduled game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Reading Fightin Phils from FirstEnergy Stadium has been postponed because of poor air quality. The game will be made up at a later date.

The Rumble Ponies return home next Tuesday to begin a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs, the Boston Red Sox Double-A Affiliate. For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

