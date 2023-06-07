Bowie Survives Late Erie Surge to Secure One-Run Win

June 7, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release







ERIE, PA - The Bowie Baysox avoided disaster on Wednesday night, and secured their second-consecutive win against the Erie SeaWolves. While scoring seven runs over the first two innings, Bowie managed to just hold on for an 8-7 win. Baysox pitching allowed four home runs in the dramatic contest.

The first inning provided high hopes for Bowie, as they chased Erie's Keider Montero out of the game after just two outs. The game's first five batters all reached base, highlighted by RBI hits from Cesar Prieto, John Rhodes, and Shayne Fontana. Billy Cook and Tim Susnara each added on to the run total, driving Montero (L, 3-2) out. Bowie only added two more runs after the six-run first, an RBI single by Fontana in the second inning, and another RBI single by Rhodes in the fourth.

It was a long day on the mound for the Bowie tandem of Carlos Tavera and Houston Roth. Tavera spun a scoreless first before allowing four two-out baserunners in the second, highlighted by a two-run home run by Ben Malgeri. He allowed a third run in the fourth inning on command issues, between a hit batter, a walk, and a wild pitch.

Roth (W, 1-2) was plagued with hard contact in his half of the tandem, as the right-hander surrendered a career-high three home runs. Andrew Navigato and Jake Holtmon each hit solo blasts, while Trey Cruz slugged a two-run shot.

Bowie turned to new reliever Ofreidy Gomez to try and calm the brewing storm, and finally found success. After Erie had scored in four-consecutive innings, Gomez (Sv, 1) worked five ground ball outs over two scoreless innings to maintain the win.

Taking the first two games of the series, Bowie moves to 20-31 on the season. They will look to take their third-straight game on Thursday, with the first pitch at UPMC Park set for 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.