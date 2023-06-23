June 23, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

THURSDAY NIGHT BLUES The Sea Dogs fell to the Reading Fightin Phils last night, 10-5. Marcelo Mayer ignited the scoring in the bottom of the first with a solo home run to left center field. With his second home run of the series and fifth in Double-A, Portland took the 1-0 lead. Reading plated four in the bottom of the fourth inning after an RBI single from Carlos De La Cruz along with an RBI double from Ethan Wilson. An RBI single from Baron Radcliff capped the four-run inning to put Reading on top, 4-1. Johan Rojas hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth before a sacrifice fly from Casey Martin extended the 6-1 Reading lead. Matthew Lugo hit an RBI double (16) to score Phillip Sikes in the bottom of the sixth before Alex Binelas blasted his fifth home run of the season to right center field. The two-run shot put Portland within two. Ethan Wilson hit a solo homer in the top of the seventh as Reading led, 7-4. Alex Binelas came to the plate in the bottom of the eighth and homered for the second time of the ballgame. The solo blast to right center crunched the Reading lead, 7-5. Reading sealed the deal in the top of the ninth after an RBI triple from Casey Martin along with a two-run homer from Oliver Dunn put the Fightins on top, 10-5.

MAYER GOES YARD Marcelo Mayer blasted his second home run in as many days last night with a two-out solo shot to left field in the first inning. With his second home run of the series and fifth in Double-A, he helped Portland take the 1-0 lead.

BINELAS BASHES Alex Binelas homered twice last night, the first time this season he has hit two long balls in a game. Binelas now has six this season.

MEIDROTH STREAK COMES TO AN END Chase Meidroth's on base streak ended last night at 25 games. During that time, he hit .274 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI. He drew 18 walks while striking out 18 and owned a .426 OBP.

SOLID JUNE Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .365 during the month of June with eight doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI while stealing 10 bases. Alex Binelas is hitting .357 in eight games this month with two doubles and three homers. On the mound, Luis Guerrero owns a 1.17 ERA with three saves. Brian Van Belle is 3-0 with a 1.50 ERA in three starts.

WHERE DO WE STAND With another loss last night, the Sea Dogs are now 2.5 games behind the first place Somerset Patriots with three games to play in the first half. Binghamton and New Hampshire are tied for third while Hartford is in fifth place and Reading is 13.0 games out of first place in the basement of the Northeast Division. The Erie SeaWolves lead the Southwest Division.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 23, 1996 - Kevin Millar collects 3 hits, Todd Dunwoody has 4 RBI and Luis Castillo adds 2 hits and 3 runs scored as Portland cruises to an 11-3 win over Harrisburg. Livan Hernandez adds 8 innings of 6-hit ball.

ON THE MOUND RHP Hunter Dobbins will make his Double-A debut tonight for Portland. He made seven starts with High-A Greenville Drive and went 4-1 with 2.63 ERA. He tossed 41.0 innings allowing 12 earned runs on 34 hits while walking five and striking out 44. Opponents hit .222 against him. He last pitched June 16 vs Greensboro Grasshoppers and tossed 6.0 innings allowing two runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out eight.

