Dobbins Earns Win Firing Five Strong Innings in Double-A Debut

Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (39-28) are back in the win column with a 9-5 victory over the Reading Fightin Phils (27-39) on Friday night in front of a sold out crowd at Hadlock Field.

Hunter Dobbins dazzled in his Double-A debut after pitching 5.0 innings to start allowing just one run. Three Sea Dogs had multi-hit performances as Chase Meidroth and Nathan Hickey both went two-for-four at the plate while Elih Marrero went three-for-four.

Marrero began the scoring in the bottom of the third with an RBI single to score Tyler Dearden. Marcelo Mayer continued the momentum with a sacrifice fly to left field before a two-RBI double from Hickey completed the four-run inning.

Reading plated their first run of the ballgame in the top of the fourth after an RBI groundout from Oliver Dunn.

Oliver Dunn brought home another Reading run in the top of the fifth with an RBI double but Portland led, 4-2.

Phillip Sikes reached on a fielding error in the bottom of the seventh that allowed enough time for Tyler McDonough to score. A sacrifice fly to left field from Mayer scored Sikes and Portland extended the 6-2 lead.

An RBI double from Madison Stokes along with an RBI single from Matt Kroon plated two in the top of the eighth but Portland led, 6-4.

Marrero hit an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth scored McDonough before Portland scored two more runs on an error by the third baseman for Reading.

Reading plated one in the top of the ninth after an RBI single from Casey Martin but Portland secured the 9-5 win.

Portland starter RHP Hunter Dobbins (1-0, 1.80 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking three and striking out five. The hold was given to RHP Jacob Webb (7) after pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out three. The save was awarded to RHP Joe Jones (1) after pitching the final 1.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out two. He did not issue a walk. The loss went to the Reading starter LHP David Parkinson (2-3, 5.57 ERA) after pitching 6.0 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking one and striking out nine.

The Sea Dogs and Fightin Phils will face off again tomorrow, June 24th at 6:00pm. Portland will send RHP Brian Van Belle (5-3, 2.70 ERA) to the mound while the arm for Reading has yet to be announced.

