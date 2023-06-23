Nick Garcia Tosses Six Scoreless Innings, But Yard Goats Fall 4-2 to Erie

Hartford, CT- Hartford starting pitcher Nick Garcia threw six one-hit innings, but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Erie SeaWolves 4-2 on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. Garcia was sensational all night, retiring 17 out of the first 18 batters in which he faced. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, striking out five batters in his 13th start of the season. Hunter Goodman, and Grant Lavigne each had a multi-hit game. Goodman now has a hit in four out of his last five games. The Yard Goats took on the identity of the "Hartford Schoolboys" on Friday night for the 14th successive sellout at Dunkin' Park to honor the former Hartford native Johnny "Schoolboy" Taylor, a legendary Negro League pitcher in the 1930s and 1940s.

The Yard Goats struck first in the fourth inning in a frame that included three singles. Right fielder Yaniquiel Fernandez led the inning off with a single into center field. After Bladimir Restituyo moved Fernandez to second base via a sacrifice bunt, Drew Romo lined a single into left field to score Fernandez for the first run of the ball game. The Goats' catcher now has an RBI in five out of his last six contests.

Hartford added another run in the next frame. First baseman Grant Lavigne was the Goats' first base runner of the inning, reaching base by way of a hit by pitch. Hunter Goodman laced an RBI-double into right field, scoring Romo from first to double the Goats' lead. It was Goodman's 18th double of the season, extending his team lead in that category.

Erie responded in the top of the seventh inning with four runs. Back-to-back singles by the SeaWolves set the stage for Justice Bigbie who hit his first Double-A home run to score Erie's first runs of the game. Dillion Dingler gave the SeaWolves a 4-2 lead with a solo home run off Hartford reliever Stephen Jones over the left field wall a batter later.

Evan Justice, and Nick Kuzia came out of the bullpen to close the game with 2.2 one-hit innings. The two combined for five punchouts as Kuzia struck out the side in the ninth inning. Justice has now struck out multiple batters in five out of his last six outings out of the bullpen.

The Yard Goats and Erie SeaWolves compete in the fifth game of a six-game series on Saturday night (6:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park on Military Appreciation Night with Fireworks. Gabriel Hughes gets the start for the Yard Goats for the third time this season. For Erie, Lael Lockart toes the rubber seeking his second triumph of the 2023 campaign. Tomorrow's game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9, and on the iheart radio app.

