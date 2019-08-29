Jumbo Shrimp Unveil Weekend-Heavy 2020 Schedule

August 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans of Crustacean Nation can make plans for more Affordable Family Fun at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have announced their schedule for the 2020 season.

The 140-game regular season schedule features 70 contests at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, including 32 home weekend games. In total, the Jumbo Shrimp will be home for 11 Thursday, 12 Friday, 10 Saturday and 10 Sunday dates, respectively. The club's summer month-loaded schedule also features 16 home games in June, 14 in July and 15 in August.

Following a road trip at Mississippi from April 9-13 and an off day on April 14, the Jumbo Shrimp will return to Northeast Florida on April 15 for their home opener against Biloxi from the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The club's series against the Shuckers will be played from April 15-19.

Beginning with the Jumbo Shrimp's Memorial Day Weekend set against Montgomery from May 21-25, the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville will tally at least one Friday, Saturday or Sunday game for six of the next seven weeks into the summer.

The Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville will host an Independence Day celebration on Friday, July 3, when the Jumbo Shrimp take on Pensacola to conclude a set from June 30-July 3. The club also will be home for Labor Day Weekend from September 3-7, when they conclude the 2020 regular season.

The Birmingham Barons will play in Northeast Florida a Southern League-high 11 times in 2020. All four of the Jumbo Shrimp's South Division brethren (Biloxi, Mississippi, Montgomery and Pensacola) will make two trips to Jacksonville.

The Jumbo Shrimp's 2019 season saw the club welcome a total attendance of 327,388 come through the gates at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville, marking the best total attendance in the first three seasons of the Jumbo Shrimp. Season ticket renewals and new packages for the 2020 season may be reserved with a 25 percent deposit by calling the Jumbo Shrimp at (904) 358-2846.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.