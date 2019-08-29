Homestand Highlights: August 29-September 2 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves welcome the Cincinnati Reds affiliate Chattanooga Lookouts to Trustmark Park for the final homestand of the 2019 season, Thursday, Aug. 29 through Monday, Sept. 2. Join us for our last Thirsty Thursday and Post-Game Fireworks Show of the season, Baseball Card Set Giveaway, Ronald Acuña Jr. bobblehead giveaway, Memphis Grizzlies Night and Fan Appreciation Day.

What's Chop'n:

For the first time in Mississippi Braves history, the club placed a trio of players on the Southern League Postseason All-Star team. Drew Waters headlined the awards by being named league most valuable player while Tucker Davidson was named the league's top left-handed pitcher and Cristian Pache joined Waters as outfielders selected. Waters is the first M-Braves player to win league MVP and the first in the franchise since Javy Lopez took home the award in 1992 as a member of the Southern League's Greenville Braves. Ryan Klesko won the prior season in 1991.

Who to Watch:

Chattanooga's roster features six of the Reds' top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: INF Jonathan India (3), C Tyler Stephenson (7), LHP Packy Naughton (13), OF Stuart Fairchild (16), OF Michael Beltre (21) and RHP Ryan Hendrix (30).

The Mississippi roster has six of Atlanta's top-30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline: C William Contreras (8), SS Braden Shewmake (9), OF Greyson Jenista (11), RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (14), LHP Thomas Burrows (16) and OF Trey Harris (18).

Did You Know?: Over the past two weeks, the M-Braves have celebrated a pair of franchise milestones. We welcomed our 3 millionth fan to Trustmark Park on Aug. 14 and collected the 1,000 team win on Aug. 23.

Thursday, Aug. 29 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday - It's our final Thirsty Thursday of the season! 16 oz. Domestic Beer and 16 oz. Fountain Drinks will be $2 each.

M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments - Join us for our final M-Braves Cornhole Tournaments presented by Central MS Corn-Hole & Good Times! This Thursday the competitive tournaments will take place above the Yuengling Picnic Pavilion on the left field concourse starting at 6:00 pm. Great cash & prizes to winners! $5 entry per player.Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Connor Johnstone (5-4, 4,33) vs. RHP Brad Markey (3-4, 6.02)

Friday, Aug. 30 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Fan Friday Giveaway - M-Braves Baseball Card Set - The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2019 Mississippi Braves Baseball Card Set featuring Drew Waters, Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Tucker Davidson and many more!

Trustmark $10K Dash For Cash - $10K in cash will be spread out in the outfield, and ten lucky fans will have 1 minute to collect as much cash as possible, presented by Trustmark.

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited to run the bases like the pros after the game!

We Made Fist Bump Friday A Thing - As part of our Fan Friday promotion, every fan coming through the gates will receive a FREE FIST BUMP from an M-Braves representative.Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (4-7, 3.95) vs. RHP Packy Naughton (6-10, 3.84)

Saturday, Aug. 31 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:05 pm | Gates open at 5:05 pm

Final Post-Game Fireworks Extravaganza - Post-Game Fireworks will light up the sky above Trustmark Park after Saturday's game in the final show of the season.

Memphis Grizzlies Night - The Memphis Grizzlies caravan will be at Trustmark Park! The Grizz entertainment team and radio play-by-play man Eric Hasseltine will be in town with giveaways and much more!Probable Pitching Matchup: TBA vs. RHP Johendí Jiminian (4-5, 4.53)

Sunday, Sept. 1 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts| 5:05 pm | Gates Open at 4:00 pm

Ronald Acuña Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway - The first 800 fans on Sunday, Sept. 1 will receive a bobblehead doll of former Mississippi Brave Ronald Acuña Jr.

Photo With a Brave Day - Fans are invited down to the field pre-game to take pictures and get autographs from their favorite M-Braves!

Mugshots Sunday Family Fun Day - Take advantage of a ticket deal and bring out the entire family. Receive (1) Dugout Level seat, (1) hot dog, (1) 16 oz fountain soda, (1) small popcorn, (1) M-Braves cap, and (1) FREE Fun Zone wristband FOR ONLY $18. Additional tickets with extras are $18 each. (AVAILABLE AT THE BOX OFFICE ONLY).

Kids Run The Bases - After each Friday and Sunday home game, kids 14-and-under are invited run the bases like the M-Braves after the game!Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Nolan Kingham (1-3, 4.39) vs. LHP Reiver Sanmartin (2-7, 4.68)

GET TICKETS

Monday, Sept. 2 vs. Chattanooga Lookouts| 1:05 pm | Gates Open at 12:00 pm

Labor Day Matinee - The season concludes with a 1:05 pm Monday matinee at Trustmark Park.

SportClips Military Monday - All members and veterans of all branches of the U.S. Military receive FREE Field Level or General Admission tickets when presenting a valid I.D. One random fan, representing the military, will receive a SportClips Prize pack. All members and veterans of all branches of the U.S. Military receive $5 tickets to all other games with I.D.

Mustard Monday - Free samples of mustards from around the world. Mustard games for kids!Probable Pitching Matchup: RHP Claudio Custodio (5-4, 2.66) vs. RHP Wendolyn Bautista (2-3, 5.89)

Southern League Stories from August 29, 2019

