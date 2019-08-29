Barons Fall in Extras Despite Flores' Gem

August 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Bernardo Flores struck out a career-high 10 batters across six innings of work, but the Birmingham Barons (34-29, 61-71) fell to the Biloxi Shuckers 40-25, 81-54) by a 5-3 final in 11 innings Thursday night at Regions Field.

The 11-inning contest marked Birmingham's lengthiest game of the season. The Barons dropped to 4-5 in extra-inning games.

Flores, who logged his fifth quality start of the season in the loss, fanned seven in the first three innings. The 24-year-old southpaw surrendered just six hits and two runs. His lone bleming came in the second when he allowed a solo shot to Biloxi's Weston Wilson, followed by consecutive doubles off the bats of C.J. Hinojosa and Cooper Hummel.

Flores dueled pitch-for-pitch against Shuckers starter Alec Bettinger, who held the Barons scoreless through six innings before he gave way to left-hander Clayton Andrews out of the bullpen.

Barons catcher Nate Nolan pulled Birmingham within one run when he sent an RBI-double to the left-center gap to plate Ti'Quan Forbes in the seventh.

Zach Remillard later tied the game at 3-3 in the ninth after his two-out single to center slipped under the glove of Biloxi's Dillon Thomas and allowed a pair of runs to cross the plate.

Remillard (2-for-5, BB) reached base three times for Birmingham. White Sox No. 9 prospect Blake Rutherford (2-for-3, 2 BB) did so four times.

Double-A newcomer Bennett Sousa, along with right-handers Vince Arobio and Luis Martinez combined to allowed just one run on two hits with seven strikeouts across four frames to keep the Shuckers at bay in the later innings.

However, Biloxi regained the lead for good in the 11th via RBI-singles from Bruce Caldwell and Dillon Thomas against Barons right-hander Codi Heuer.

Heuer (L, 2-3) suffered his third loss of the campaign, while Shuckers right-hander Tyler Spurlin (W, 4-2) earned the win in relief.

The Barons and Shuckers will continue their five-game series Friday night as Birmingham sends left-hander John Parke (3-4, 2.74) to the mound against Biloxi right-hander Bowden Francis (6-8, 3.82).

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT at Regions Field and the game will be broadcast via WJQX-FM 100.5.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.