Final Homestand: Generals Host Jumbo Shrimp, August 29-September 2

LAST REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

Playoff-bound Generals host Jacksonville in a series that has it all: Dollar Night, College Night, SEC Night, Fan Appreciation Day, and Belly Buster Monday!

2019 Home Series #14: August 29-Sept. 2 vs. Jacksonville

Opener: Thursday, August 29, 6:05pm

The Generals meet the Miami Marlins' affiliate for the only time at home during the regular season; Jackson has already clinched a playoff berth in the North, while the Jumbo Shrimp remain in contention in the South Division (though they trail Biloxi by two games with five to play). The Generals dropped three of five against the Shrimp in April in Jacksonville, and the two teams have not met since.

Game Schedule:

Game 1: Thursday at 6:05pm - Dollar Night

Game 2: Friday at 6:05pm - College Night

Game 3: Saturday at 6:05pm - SEC Night

Game 4: Sunday at 2:05pm - Fan Appreciation Day, with $1 tickets

Game 5: Monday at 2:05pm - Belly Buster Monday

DOLLAR NIGHT IS HERE: Thursday, August 29 (6:05pm CT)

Do you have any loose change in your pocket? How about in the coin cubby of your car? You're in luck - it's probably enough to watch baseball at The Ballpark on Thursday! The low-priced fun doesn't stop at the door with $1 tickets, either - hot dogs, popcorn, soft drinks, and beer (for the 21-and-over crowd) are also $1 each! Don't miss this 100-cent fiesta, sponsored by Leaders Credit Union!

COLLEGE NIGHT: Bring your current college I.D., get two free tickets!

Cover charge? What's that? We're not sure, but this party is FREE for you and a friend if you bring your student or faculty I.D. to The Ballpark on Friday night!

(Friday, August 30, 6:05pm)

SEC Night: 13 Pairs of College Football Tickets Given Away!

Kick it off! Jackson's final Saturday home contest in the regular season will provide fans with a chance to win tickets to 13 different college gridiron face-offs in the fall, including games featuring the Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama Crimson Tide, and more! We're also raffling off tickets to next month's Willie Nelson/Alison Krauss concert at The Ballpark at Jackson, and it's our final Fireworks Saturday of the 2019 season! (Saturday, August 31, 6:05pm)

College Football Tickets Raffle:

*Ole Miss vs. Arkansas

*Vanderbilt vs. Northern Illinois

*Vanderbilt vs. UNLV

*Vanderbilt vs. East Tennessee State

*Vanderbilt vs. Missouri

*Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky

*Vanderbilt vs. LSU

*Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

*Tennessee vs. UAB

*Tennessee vs. Mississippi St.

*Tennessee vs. South Carolina

*Tennessee vs. Georgia

*Alabama vs. Tennessee

FAN APPRECIATION DAY: $1 Tickets on Sunday

>>Special Bonus: Postgame batting practice for Season Ticket holders

You've been there to support the Generals throughout the summer, and we'd like to say thanks! Tickets for Sunday's contest will be just a dollar for any seat!

(Sunday, September 1, 2:05pm)

BELLY BUSTER MONDAY: $16 tickets for bottomless food choices

We're serving seconds (and thirds and fourths)! For the second year in a row, special Monday games at The Ballpark will be designated as "Belly Buster" concessions games, with special $16 ticket prices and all-you-can-eat hot dogs, burgers, nachos, popcorn, ice cream, and soda.

(Monday, September 2, 2:05pm)

ON THE FIELD:

Generals clinch playoff berth; Varsho, Ellis, Smith honored

*The Generals clinched their third playoff berth in the last four seasons on Sunday, securing the second spot from the North Division. They will face the Montgomery Biscuits in the best-of-five North Division Series, beginning on September 4 at 6:05pm at Montgomery's Riverwalk Stadium.

*Three Generals earned Postseason All-Star honors this week from the Southern League, based on their year-long performance:

>>Catcher Daulton Varsho (top, above) was named as the league's best catcher, recording a league-high .884 OPS with 17 homers and 21 stolen bases.

>>Third baseman Drew Ellis (middle, above) was the league's best third baseman with a fielding percentage of .959, and he tied for the league lead with 63 walks while also collecting over 55 RBI and 55 runs.

>>Outfielder Pavin Smith (bottom, above), who split time between the outfield and first base, was one of four outfielders selected to the Postseason All-Star team. Smith is the only Southern League player ranked among the top ten in ten offensive categories that include: batting average (.290), OPS (.834), RBI (65), hits (126), doubles (29), triples (6), walks (57), extra-base hits (47), runs scored (61), and total bases (203, No. 1).

After their strong selections in the Amateur Draft and some additions at the MLB trade deadline, the rankings of the Arizona Diamondbacks' top 30 prospects have changed dramatically, based on analysis by MLB Pipeline. The Generals have three of them on the active roster ahead of next week's playoffs: Varsho, pitcher Josh Green, and outfielder/first baseman Seth Beer.

