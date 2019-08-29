Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp: Game Notes, August 29 at Jackson

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's final series of the regular season begins with Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest at Jackson. LHP Braxton Garrett (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his Double-A debut against Generals RHP Bo Takahashi (8-7, 3.74 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

JACKSONVILLE EDGES MOBILE 3-2

Daniel Castano pitched six strong innings and Stone Garrett lashed a timely double to help the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 3-2 triumph over the Mobile BayBears. The Jumbo Shrimp took a lead in the first inning on Joe Dunand's RBI single. The score remained 1-0 until the fifth. Roberto Baldoquin lined an RBI double before a wild pitch plated Bo Way to put the BayBears in front at 2-1. In the bottom of the fifth, Garrett bashed a two-run two-bagger to put Jacksonville up 3-2. After Edward Cabrera pitched two scoreless innings, Castano yielded just two runs on six hits in six frames. Tommy Eveld picked up his 11th save with a scoreless ninth inning.

IT'S GETTING HARDER AND HARDER TO BREATHE

With just five games to play in the regular season, Jacksonville trails Biloxi by 2.0 games in the South Division standings. Meanwhile, Pensacola is lurking in third place just 1.0 game behind the Jumbo Shrimp and 3.0 back of the Shuckers. The Blue Wahoos have the tiebreaker over both Biloxi and Jacksonville, as well as control of the wild card should the Shuckers clinch the second half division title. In the event of a tie between Biloxi and Jacksonville, the Shuckers would win the tiebreaker by virtue of a better second half division record. Thus, should the Shuckers and Jumbo Shrimp end the season in a tie, Biloxi would win the division title, giving Pensacola a Wild Card berth. The Jumbo Shrimp face an elimination number of three entering play on Thursday, meaning any combination of Biloxi wins and Jacksonville losses adding up to three would eliminate the Jumbo Shrimp from the postseason.

CRAZY. STUPID. GLOVE.

Jacksonville's season-best nine-game errorless streak ended on August 13, but the club has still boasted a strong defense through virtually the entirety of the 2019 season. Because errors are subjective in nature and only penalize fielders who actually reach balls in play, perhaps the best introspection of a club's defense in the minor leagues is its defensive efficiency, a simple measure of how often a team turns batted balls put into play against it into outs. Jacksonville boasts a .724 defensive efficiency that not only leads the Southern League, but would also would rank third in the major leagues.

THE SORCERER'S STONE

There have been five five-hit games in the Southern League this year, four of which have been notched by Jacksonville players. Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Stone Garrett has bagged two of those efforts, making him the first Jacksonville player with multiple five-hit games in recorded club history, which dates back through the 2005 season. Over his last 16

contests, the Richmond, Texas native is a scorching 22-for-59 at the plate, slashing .373/.413/.729 with six doubles, five home runs and 18 RBIs.

THE OTHER GARRETT

Left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett makes his Double-A debut on Thursday in Jackson. A native of Florence, Ala., Garrett was enjoying a strong season with High-A Jupiter after not pitching during the 2018 campaign because of Tommy John Surgery. At the time of his promotion to Jacksonville, Garrett ranked fourth in the Florida State League in both batting average against (.230) and strikeouts (118) and ninth in ERA (3.34). Out of the 109 pitchers in the FSL with at least 50.0 innings pitched this year, the Miami Marlins' 2016 first-round pick (seventh overall) ranked 11th in xFIP (2.72) and 20th in strikeout percentage (26.9 percent). He had also registered the circuit's 10th-lowest fly ball rate (27.8 percent) and 15th-highest ground ball rate (52.7 percent).

CONNECT FOUR

Buoyed by strong pitching throughout the season, the Jumbo Shrimp offense has been given a bigger margin of error by not needing to score huge quantities of runs to win games. In fact, Jacksonville has won each of its last 28 of its last 29 contests when hitting the four-run marker. On the season, when the Jumbo Shrimp tally at least four scores, the club is a sterling 48-7 (.873).

SHRIMP SKEWERS

With a robust 121 wRC+, shortstop Jazz Chisholm was elected a Southern League Postseason All-Star. In 23 games locked in with Jacksonville, the Nassau, Bahamas native has compiled a 156 wRC+... The Jumbo Shrimp took three out of five games in the season-opening set vs. Jackson. Their meeting in Jackson on Thursday is their first battle against each other since April 8. Jacksonville would like a welcome mat laid out, as they are 5-10 at the Generals since 2016.

