Blue Wahoos and Biscuits to Play Friday Doubleheader

August 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release





Pensacola, FL- The Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Montgomery Biscuits will play a doubleheader on Friday, August 30 beginning at 4:00 PM in Montgomery, Alabama. Saturday's regularly scheduled game between the two teams has been moved to Friday to be played as part of the doubleheader to allow Montgomery Biscuits team personnel to attend the Bivens/Bernard services on Saturday in Virginia following Tuesday's tragic events.

The Biscuits released the following statement today:

"The funeral services for Emily and Cullen Bivens and Joan Bernard will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Central Boulevard Church of God. Visitation will be from 11:00-1:30, with the service to follow at 2:00 PM.

The Bivens and Bernard families appreciate the tremendous support they have received from family, friends, neighbors and others in the community and beyond. During these difficult days they continue to ask for privacy and are respectfully declining all requests for comment."

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.