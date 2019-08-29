Garrett to Jacksonville, Roeder to New Orleans
August 29, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSON, Tenn. - The Miami Marlins announced a pair of transactions that impact their Double-A affiliate Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp roster prior to tonight's game against the Jackson Generals at The Ballpark at Jackson at 7:05 p.m. eastern.
Left-handed starting pitcher Braxton Garrett has been transferred from High-A Jupiter to Jacksonville, and will make his Double-A debut tonight against the Generals. Garrett has spent all of 2019 in the Hammerheads starting rotation, going 6-6 with a 3.34 ERA with 118 strikeouts compared to 37 walks in 105 innings of work. Garrett was honored as a 2019 Florida State League Midseason All-Star. Garrett is regarded by MLB Pipeline as the Marlins No. 8 prospect, and was originally selected by Miami in the first round (No. 16 overall) out of Florence High School in Florence, Alabama.
In a corresponding move, right-handed pitcher Josh Roeder has been transferred from Jacksonville to Triple-A New Orleans. Roeder pitched in 16 games and made six starts for Jacksonville, going 1-4 with a 3.33 ERA. Earlier this season with New Orleans, Roeder was 0-1 with a 4.32 ERA in two starts.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's final series of the regular season begins with Thursday's 7:05 p.m. contest at Jackson. LHP Braxton Garrett (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes his Double-A debut against Generals RHP Bo Takahashi (8-7, 3.74 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.
